Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Inari Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Inari Medical stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.20 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.85. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.
A number of analysts recently commented on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
