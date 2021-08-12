Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Inari Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.20 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.85. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $91,501.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,778. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.