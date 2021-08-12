Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading Down 5.9% After Earnings Miss

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) dropped 5.9% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $89.48 and last traded at $89.65. Approximately 3,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 544,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.26.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,712,632.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,778. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.56 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.85.

Inari Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

