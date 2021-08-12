Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IRT. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:IRT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.83. 1,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,493. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.05, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.91.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,890 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 751,406 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 535,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.