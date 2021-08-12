Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on IRT. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.
NYSE:IRT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.83. 1,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,493. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.05, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,890 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 751,406 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 535,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
