INDUS (ETR:INH) Given a €40.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on INDUS (ETR:INH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of INDUS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of INH traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €37.20 ($43.76). 22,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,718. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.47. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.02. INDUS has a 12 month low of €24.10 ($28.35) and a 12 month high of €37.70 ($44.35).

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

