Insider Buying: Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) Insider Purchases 37,500 Shares of Stock

Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) insider Jo Stent acquired 37,500 shares of Argentex Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

AGFX opened at GBX 103 ($1.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £140.90 million and a PE ratio of 19.81. Argentex Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 90.62 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 172 ($2.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. Argentex Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services for businesses worldwide. Its product offering includes spot, forward, and options FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

