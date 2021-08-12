Insider Buying: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CFO Acquires $20,327.75 in Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CFO Alexander Amezquita acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.83 per share, with a total value of $20,327.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,064.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HLF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.38. 854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,229. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 276,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,188,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 282.9% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

