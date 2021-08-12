Insider Buying: SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Acquires £124.95 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Jonathan Davies purchased 51 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £124.95 ($163.25).

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 260.50 ($3.40) on Thursday. SSP Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 275.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSPG shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

