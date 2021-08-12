Insider Buying: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teresa Deluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65.

SGRY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.93. 180,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,532. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 3.17. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 184,999 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,274,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

