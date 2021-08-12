Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 13,889 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total value of $37,844,469.42.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $8.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,753.79. 749,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,557. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,598.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $240,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.