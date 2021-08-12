Insider Selling: Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) CEO Sells 12,156 Shares of Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $160.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.32. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

