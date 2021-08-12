Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $831,300.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 356,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $907,000.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $915,356.50.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $226,980.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $805,900.00.

CDNA opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.41. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.39 and a beta of 0.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in CareDx by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CareDx by 458.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 81,879 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.