Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $204,600.34 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ELF opened at $30.06 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 125.25 and a beta of 2.06.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
