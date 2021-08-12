Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $204,600.34 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ELF opened at $30.06 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 125.25 and a beta of 2.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after buying an additional 66,732 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 34,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

