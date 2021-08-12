Insider Selling: Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $796,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ EXPO traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $116.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $116.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $61,111,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Exponent by 791.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. Truist boosted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.