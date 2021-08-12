Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total value of C$70,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,679,730.

TSE:IAG opened at C$73.80 on Thursday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$44.54 and a 12 month high of C$74.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. The stock has a market cap of C$7.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAG. National Bankshares upped their target price on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.19.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

