Insider Selling: Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Sells 91,828 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IBP traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.85. The stock had a trading volume of 282,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,273,000 after buying an additional 136,321 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,124,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,213,000 after buying an additional 156,977 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $114,657,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,487,000 after buying an additional 89,391 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

