Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $177,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IRMD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.17. 22,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,109. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 12.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 97,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IRadimed by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IRadimed by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in IRadimed by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 36.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

