Insider Selling: LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TREE stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.00. 3,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.86 and a beta of 1.51. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 1,530.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,910 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 3.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,689,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1,120.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.29.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

