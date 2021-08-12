Insider Selling: Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) CAO Sells 15,125 Shares of Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.01. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

