Insider Selling: Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sells 892 Shares of Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE NOC opened at $366.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $366.62. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

