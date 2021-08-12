Insider Selling: Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) CFO Sells $260,000.00 in Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oportun Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

