Insider Selling: Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) CFO Sells $260,000.00 in Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $25.25.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oportun Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.
Oportun Financial Company Profile
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
