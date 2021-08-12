Insider Selling: Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CEO Sells 92,010 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $3,539,624.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 643,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.