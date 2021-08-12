Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Sells $117,079.80 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $117,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chaim Indig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Chaim Indig sold 102 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $7,140.00.

PHR opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.68. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Phreesia by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Phreesia by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.32.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

