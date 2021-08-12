Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Sells $172,836.00 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $189.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

