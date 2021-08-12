Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Trading Down 7.3%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)’s share price traded down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.44 and last traded at $73.44. 2,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 93,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.21.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,906,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

