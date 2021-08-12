InterCure (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Shares Down 10.3%

InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF)’s stock price was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 3,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 9,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of InterCure in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.89.

InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

