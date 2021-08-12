Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective cut by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$20.71 price objective (down previously from C$63.50) on shares of Interfor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.95.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of Interfor stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82. Interfor has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.