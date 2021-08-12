International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) vs. Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Critical Survey

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get International Monetary Systems alerts:

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare $297.22 million 3.13 -$80.97 million ($1.18) -31.75

International Monetary Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare -28.57% -23.88% -7.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for International Monetary Systems and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 5 3 0 2.38

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus price target of $49.47, suggesting a potential upside of 32.03%.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile

International Monetary Systems Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service, and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services. Its brands include CareKinesis, Capstone Risk Adjustment Services, PACElogic, TruChart, PeakTPA, PersonifilRx, and Pharmastar. The MedWise HealthCare segment provides Medication Therapy Management, or MTM, software and services for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans, and also provides a cloud-based patient engagement software and services. It offers cloud-based software and clinical pharmacist services through its brands, including MedWise, SinfoníaRx, RxCompanion, PrescribeWellness, and DoseMeRx. The company was founded by Calvin H. Knowlton, Orsula V. Knowlton, and Michael Greenhalgh in April 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for International Monetary Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Monetary Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.