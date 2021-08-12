Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 29.16%. Intertape Polymer Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 20,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.95. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.