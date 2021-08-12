inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INTT. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,733. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.96 million, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.12.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, research analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in inTEST by 66,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in inTEST by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

