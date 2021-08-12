IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IntriCon in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. B. Riley also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get IntriCon alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Tuesday.

IIN opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96. IntriCon has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.05 million, a P/E ratio of -532.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IntriCon in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in IntriCon by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in IntriCon by 158.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IntriCon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IntriCon by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $140,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $983,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.