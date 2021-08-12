Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Stake Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after buying an additional 173,225 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 371,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90,654 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,217.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 331,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 306,175 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 245,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 67,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 198,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67.

