Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.48% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $17,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 229.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $109.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.29. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12 month low of $109.31 and a 12 month high of $115.86.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

