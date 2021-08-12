Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Stake Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $27.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.36.

