Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0538 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $14.18.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
