Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0538 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.