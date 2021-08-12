Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 112,574 shares.The stock last traded at $57.20 and had previously closed at $57.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.41.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.