Investors Buy High Volume of Lightning eMotors Put Options (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 20,029 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 19,731% compared to the average daily volume of 101 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEV. Bank of The West purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth approximately $939,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEV stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Lightning eMotors has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

