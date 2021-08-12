Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,217 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,006% compared to the average daily volume of 54 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,646,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,508,000 after buying an additional 486,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,870 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,420,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 52,633 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $5,649,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $12,605,000.

NYSE:YPF opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.96.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

