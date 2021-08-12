Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 7,422 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,881% compared to the typical volume of 249 put options.

Shares of SRNG stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $549,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $4,084,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,195,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,980,000.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

