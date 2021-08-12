Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 70.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,557,000 after acquiring an additional 180,580 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 394,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,226 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.