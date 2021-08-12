Invst LLC Invests $212,000 in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Invst LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 641,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after buying an additional 487,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,728,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after buying an additional 377,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.57. 6,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,748. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.72. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.