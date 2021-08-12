ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ION Geophysical stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 1,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.29. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

IO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on ION Geophysical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

