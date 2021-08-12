iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iPower Inc. is an online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories principally in the United States. The Company offers units from its in-house brands as well as other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com and its online platform partners. iPower Inc. is based in DUARTE, Calif. “

Get iPower alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IPW. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of iPower in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on iPower in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ IPW opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.41. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that iPower will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iPower (IPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.