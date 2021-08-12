Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Iron Mountain’s better-than-anticipated second-quarter results reflected the improvements in the company’s storage and service segments’ performance. The company has leased 19 megawatts of capacity at its global data-center portfolio through the first seven months of the ongoing year. Recently, Iron Mountain signed a 10-year 2.4-megawatt lease with a Fortune 100 Tech customer at its WPA-1 facility in Boyers, PA. In addition to that, the company has entered into a EUR 76-million agreement to acquire a data center in Frankfurt from Singapore-based Calcium DC Pte. Ltd. Shares of Iron Mountain have outperformed the industry it belongs to, in the past six months. Nevertheless, higher reliance on non-paper-based technologies and slowdown in service activity are expected to act as headwinds for the service segment.”

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

IRM traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.44. 9,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,043. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,358 shares of company stock worth $1,468,236 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

