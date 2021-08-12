Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.71

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 61136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

IRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 37,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 115,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 76,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 985,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

