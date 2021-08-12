Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 11,728 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,972% compared to the typical volume of 566 call options.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,661,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,383,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,870,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.52. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

