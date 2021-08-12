iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 24.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 78,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,824. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $101.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.