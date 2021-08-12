iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Stock Position Lifted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,247,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

IXJ stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.72. 544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,441. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $87.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.15.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.