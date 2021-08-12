iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,028,385,000 after acquiring an additional 854,403 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,078,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,111,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,748,000 after purchasing an additional 361,560 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 446,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,113,000 after purchasing an additional 267,250 shares during the period. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 197,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 88,330 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.13. 345,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,453,106. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.45.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

