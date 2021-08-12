iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.97 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 50,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 93,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.