iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.80. The stock had a trading volume of 347,541 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

